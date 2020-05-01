Trump now says he hopes U.S. deaths from coronavirus are under 100,000

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday seemingly increased his estimate of possible U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, telling a White House event he hopes for less than 100,000 fatalities from COVID-19, a higher upper limit than the 60,000 to 70,000 deaths he discussed on Monday.

“Hopefully we’re going to come in below that 100,000 lives lost, which is a horrible number nevertheless,” Trump said. (Reporting by Steve Holland and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)