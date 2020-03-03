Trump says his administration, Congress working on emergency coronavirus spending

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration was working with Congress to pass an emergency spending measure to ramp up the nation’s response to the coronavirus, adding that he expects lawmakers to authorize about $8.5 billion.

Trump’s comments, made to a gathering of county leaders in Washington, come as lawmakers in Congress seek to finalize their proposed spending measure and bring it up for debate possibly as soon as Wednesday. (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Lisa Lambert; writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)