March 18, 2020 / 4:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says will invoke Defense Production Act against coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is invoking the Defense Production Act for use against the coronavirus pandemic, putting in place a law that will allow the U.S. government to accelerate production of needed equipment.

Trump also said a hospital ship will be sent to hard-hit New York to help people affected by the contagion, and that a second hospital ship will be deployed to the West Coast.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

