Trump says will mobilize U.S. military to deliver coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is mobilizing the U.S. military to distribute a novel coronavirus vaccine when one becomes available and will focus first on older Americans.

“You know it’s a massive job to give this vaccine,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network. “Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year, we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly.”

He said he believes there will be a vaccine by the end of the year. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)