Trump tests negative for coronavirus ahead of debate: aide

U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One as he arrives at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday ahead of the final presidential debate against Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden before the Nov. 3 election, his chief of staff Mark Meadows said.

Trump was hospitalized with the highly contagious novel coronavirus days after his first debate with Biden. Participants were to have been tested for the virus before the Sept. 29 debate. The White House and Trump have repeatedly declined to say when the president last tested negative before that event.