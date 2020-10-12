Trump tests negative for COVID-19 -White House physician

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 and he is not infectious to others, the White House physician said on Monday.

In a memo released by the White House, Dr. Sean Conley said Trump had tested negative on consecutive days using an Abbott Laboratories BinaxNOW antigen card. He said the negative tests and other clinical and laboratory data “indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.” (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Chris Reese)