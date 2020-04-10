Financials
April 10, 2020 / 11:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump urges Congress to approve small business funding, no adds

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the funding measure to help small business should be approved by Congress with no additions, as a partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed the $250 billion in new assistance.

“Democrats are blocking a 251 Billion Dollar funding boost for Small Businesses which will help them keep their employees. It should be for only that reason, with no additions. We should have a big Infrastructure Phase Four with Payroll Tax Cuts & more. Big Economic Bounceback!” Trump said in a Twitter post. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

