Healthcare
April 5, 2020 / 10:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-White House coronavirus task force to hold media briefing at 6:45 p.m. (2245 GMT)

1 Min Read

(Updates time of briefing)

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - The White House coronavirus task force will hold a media briefing at 6:45 p.m. (2245 GMT) on Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a Tweet.

Trump, who warned on Saturday that the virus would claim many U.S. lives over the coming week, has been a regular at the briefings. He said earlier on Sunday that he might hold a news conference after a meeting of the task force. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)

