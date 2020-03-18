Bonds News
March 18, 2020 / 12:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Pence aide dismisses reports of possible 20% U.S. unemployment

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Marc Short, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, said on Wednesday there were no forecasts of 20% unemployment in the United States because of the coronavirus outbreak, after reports suggested such a rise was a possibility.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had told Republican senators on Tuesday that failure to act on a proposed coronavirus rescue package could lead to U.S. unemployment as high as 20%, a person familiar with the closed-door meeting said.

Short said Mnuchin was talking about different actions under a wide range of scenarios. “Nobody is right now that I know forecasting a 20% unemployment from the coronavirus,” he told Fox Business Network. “The foundation of our economy remains incredibly strong. This is a short-term we believe challenge.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below