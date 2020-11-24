U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in first distribution

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed USA flag in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - U.S. officials plan to release 6.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses nationwide in its first distribution after regulators clear the vaccine for emergency use, Operation Warp Speed officials told reporters on Tuesday.

Officials gave states and other jurisdictions their estimated allocations of how many initial vaccines they should expect on Friday so they can begin planning for how to best distribute it to their high-risk populations.