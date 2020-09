NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. government plans to begin distributing a COVID-19 vaccine within one day of any regulatory authorization, an official from the Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday.

Government officials also said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide how initial, limited vaccine doses will be allocated and distributed. (Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)