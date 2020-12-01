Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

U.S. government to meet COVID-19 vaccine makers, distributors next week - Stat News

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has invited vaccine manufacturers, drug distributors and government officials to a “COVID-19 Vaccine Summit” next week, Stat News reported on Tuesday, citing an invitation obtained by the news organization.

The meeting which is scheduled for Dec. 8 will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and private-sector executives, the report said here. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

