REFILE-U.S. NIH director says will not compromise on coronavirus vaccine safety

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The pause of AstraZeneca Plc’s coronavirus vaccine trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant shows that safety of vaccines will not be compromised, the head of the National Institutes of Health told a U.S. Congress panel on Wednesday.

AstraZeneca Plc said it had paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of the experimental vaccine following the development to allow an independent committee to review safety data.

The NIH is providing funding for the company's vaccine trial.