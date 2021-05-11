Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

White House, seeking to further boost vaccines, touts ride shares

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday announced a series of new steps aimed at boosting U.S. COVID-19 vaccination rates, including a partnership with ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft, as it seeks to reach President Joe Biden’s July 4 reopening deadline.

The latest actions also include vaccination sites at community colleges, among other efforts, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Susan Heavey;)

