FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Mike Pence leads a briefing by the White House coronavirus task force in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - The White House coronavirus task force said there could be a new variant of the virus that evolved in the United States and is driving spread, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a document obtained by NBC News.

The recent spike in cases has been at nearly twice the rate seen in the spring and summer seasons, according to the report. (cnb.cx/3hWHpCw)