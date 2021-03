FILE PHOTO: The sun rises on the U.S. Capitol dome before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill secured enough votes in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass on Wednesday.

The Senate has already approved the legislation. The next step will be the White House, where Biden is expected to sign it into law.