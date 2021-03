FILE PHOTO: The sun rises on the U.S. Capitol dome before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday the House will take up legislation “in the near future” to raise the minimum wage to $15 over five years, after the pathway to including the proposal in a COVID-19 relief bill now being considered by Congress was blocked by Senate rules.