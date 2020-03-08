Washington State mulling mandatory measures to contain coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Washington State is considering whether mandatory measures may be needed to curb social gatherings and contain the spread of coronavirus in the hard-hit state, Governor Jay Inslee said on Sunday.

“We certainly are contemplating requirements for what we call social distancing,” Inslee said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We are contemplating some next steps, particularly to protect our vulnerable populations, and our nursing homes and the like, and we are looking to determine whether mandatory measures are required,” he added.

He said the public had responded well with voluntary measures so far, but that more may need to be done.

“That’s working, but we may have to go to the next step.” (Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)