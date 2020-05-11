White House directs West Wing staff to wear masks at all times -administration official

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The White House has directed staff working in the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trump’s administration are carried out, to wear masks at all times in the building, except when they are at their own desks, a senior administration official confirmed on Monday.

ABC News first reported that a new memo directed everyone who enters the wing to cover their faces. With Trump’s valet and Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary both testing positive for the deadly coronavirus last week, pressure is growing for the White House to take further steps in protecting the health of country’s 73-year-old president.