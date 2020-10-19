White House spokeswoman says cautiously optimistic on coronavirus stimulus deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is “cautiously optimistic” that Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi may be moving toward making a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus bill, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in an interview with Fox News Channel it was her understanding that Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is traveling in the Middle East, would discuss the matter at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT).

“We’re feeling cautiously optimistic that she may be moving toward where we have set the bar,” Farah said.