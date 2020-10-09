White House wants to keep coronavirus relief bill under $2 trillion -spokeswoman

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The White House is willing to increase the amount of funding it accepts for a coronavirus stimulus bill that it is negotiating with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but wants to keep it under $2 trillion, spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told reporters on Friday.

Talks are back on for the aid package after Trump called them off earlier this week, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking earlier Friday. Pelosi has called for $2.2 trillion for the bill. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler)