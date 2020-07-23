Healthcare
Worker in building housing White House staff tests positive for coronavirus -NBC News

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - A cafeteria employee who works in a building where some White House staffers have offices has tested positive for the coronavirus, an NBC News reporter said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The White House is doing contact tracing after the worker in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is next to the White House, tested positive, NBC News reporter Josh Lederman said. The White House Medical Office has determined the risk of transmission of the virus is low, he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

