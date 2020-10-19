Wisconsin judge reinstates limits on public gatherings including bars and restaurants due to COVID-19 surge

(Reuters) - A Wisconsin judge on Monday reinstated limits on public gatherings including at bars and restaurants due to a surge in COVID-19, the governor’s office said.

The judge’s order restores a 25% capacity limit imposed by Governor Tony Evers on the number of people who may gather at bars and restaurants.

The judge denied an appeal by the Tavern League of Wisconsin which sued to continue blocking Evers’s latest emergency order to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection.

“This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings,” the governor said in a statement.

“This crisis is urgent. Wisconsonites stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out.”