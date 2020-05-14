Healthcare
May 14, 2020

Wisconsin Supreme Court invalidates COVID-19 stay-at-home order

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down an extension of the state’s shelter-at-home order after the Republican-controlled legislature sued, saying they should have been consulted before it was enacted.

The court ruled that while Democratic Governor Tony Evers does have emergency powers, the stay-at-home directive was issued by Wisconsin health secretary Andrea Palm, whose powers are more limited. (Reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, California; editing by Bill Tarrant and Sandra Maler)

