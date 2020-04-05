Healthcare
April 5, 2020

Tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

April 5 (Reuters) - A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the first known case of COVID-19 in an animal in the United States or a tiger globally, a zoo spokesman said on Sunday.

Nadia, the 4-year-old female Malayan tiger that tested positive, had developed a dry cough but is expected to recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society, which manages the zoo, said in a statement.

“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about COVID-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” WCS said in the statement.

The positive test marked the first coronavirus case for a tiger anywhere and the first of an animal in the United States, spokesman Stephen Sautner said. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

