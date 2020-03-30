American stay-at-home order needed to prevent coronavirus spread -Fauci

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Americans need to press on with efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus to start seeing the rates of infection come down, a top U.S. health official said on Monday after President Donald Trump extended a stay-at-home order through April.

“We felt that if we prematurely pulled back, we would only form an acceleration, or a rebound of something, which would have put you behind where you were before,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an interview with CNN. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Toby Chopra)