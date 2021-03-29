Biden to announce 90% of U.S. adults eligible for vaccine by April 19

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Monday that 90% of adults in the United States will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19 and have a vaccination site within 5 miles of their home by April 19, a White House official said.

Bloomberg first reported that Biden planned to make the announcement.

Biden has previously set a goal of having 200 million vaccine shots in people’s arms in his first 100 days in office. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Editing by Chris Reese)