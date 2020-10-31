New York changes coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving in state

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Most people arriving in New York state must quarantine for at least three days, then they must show they have a negative coronavirus test before they are released from quarantine, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

The requirement will not apply to residents of neighboring Connecticut and New Jersey, Cuomo said, and there will be different requirements for New Yorkers who leave the state for less than 24 hours. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Daniel Wallis)