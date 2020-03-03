New York Governor Cuomo confirms second coronavirus case in state

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - A man from Westchester County, New York who works in Manhattan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to two, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old man had an underlying respiratory illness and is hospitalized, Cuomo said at a news conference. He added that the patient had not traveled to countries considered the epicenter of the outbreak, but had traveled to Miami, Florida. (Reporting by Maria Caspani; Editing by David Gregorio)