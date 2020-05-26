New York governor to meet with U.S. President Trump, talk infrastructure spending

May 26 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and planned to discuss major investments in infrastructure as a way to jumpstart the economy.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing on Tuesday that he planned to “fast-track” the redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport as part of the state’s efforts to support the economy. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)