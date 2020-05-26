Healthcare
May 26, 2020 / 4:04 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

New York governor to meet with U.S. President Trump, talk infrastructure spending

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and planned to discuss major investments in infrastructure as a way to jumpstart the economy.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing on Tuesday that he planned to “fast-track” the redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport as part of the state’s efforts to support the economy. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Maria Caspani in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

