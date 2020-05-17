No spike in coronavirus in places reopening, U.S. health secretary says

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeking increases in some areas that remain closed, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.

“We are seeing that in places that are opening; we’re not seeing this spike in cases,” Azar said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We still see spikes in some areas that are in fact close to very localized situations.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)