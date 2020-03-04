Third person tests positive for new coronavirus in New York

March 4 (Reuters) - New York’s Yeshiva University said on Wednesday one of their students had tested positive for COVID-19, marking the third case in the state.

The school said it was canceling all classes on Wednesday at one of its four New York City campuses as a “precautionary step” while it worked with authorities on how to best prepare and keep its students safe.

Yeshiva did not identify the student.

On Tuesday, officials said a man in his 50s who lives in a New York City suburb and works at a Manhattan law firm tested positive for the virus. Health authorities said he had two children, one of whom was a student at Yeshiva.