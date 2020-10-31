New York changes coronavirus quarantine rules for those arriving in state

FILE PHOTO: Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo speaks in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Most people arriving in New York state must quarantine for at least three days and then show they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus before their release, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday.

The requirement will not apply to residents of neighboring Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Cuomo told reporters, and there will be different requirements for New Yorkers who leave the state for less than 24 hours.

People will also be required to take a test that comes back negative within the three days prior to heading to New York, the governor said.

If the second test taken at least four days after arrival is also negative, the person is “free to go about their business,” Cuomo said. If it is positive, the person must remain in quarantine, he said.

A New Yorker returning to the state within 24 hours of leaving must take a test within four days of their return, Cuomo said. If they are gone longer than 24 hours, then the general rules apply.

The new rules replace a previous arrangement under which people arriving in the state from a growing list of states with worsening coronavirus outbreaks had to quarantine in a home or hotel for 14 days, regardless of any test result.

Earlier this year, New York grappled with one of the deadliest outbreaks of the new coronavirus, but now has one of the lowest rates of positive tests of any state in the country even as cases surge in other regions.