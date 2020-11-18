New York City public schools halt in-person classes as COVID-19 crisis deepens

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City’s school district, the largest in the United States, will halt in-person learning starting on Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced, the latest major restriction as the nation’s COVID-19 infections soar.

The mayor’s decision, announced Wednesday on Twitter, came as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 nears a world record of a quarter million and as government officials in dozens of states have weighed or implemented shutdown measures in recent days to stem an unprecedented rate of new COVID-19 infections heading into the winter.

“New York City has reached the 3% testing positivity 7-day average threshold. Unfortunately, this means public school buildings will be closed as of tomorrow, Thursday Nov. 19, out (of) an abundance of caution,” de Blasio wrote on Twitter. “We must fight back the second wave of COVID-19.”

New York City joins other large districts in cities like Boston and Detroit that have recently canceled in-person learning. Within the last week, the Clark County School District, which includes Las Vegas and is the fifth largest in the United States, and Philadelphia’s public school system both postponed plans to return to in-person learning.

The center of the U.S. COVID-19 epidemic in the spring, New York City’s positive test rate dipped dramatically over the summer. But it has been gradually rising again in recent weeks.

In other regions, the rate of new positive cases and hospitalizations has skyrocketed in the last few weeks. Nationwide, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 topped 75,000 on Tuesday, setting a new record.

The Midwest has become the new epicenter, reporting almost a half-million cases in the week ending on Monday.

Cuyahoga County, which encompasses Ohio’s most populous city, Cleveland, on Wednesday ordered residents to stay at home “to the greatest extent possible” through Dec. 17 in response to “an unprecedented recent surge of severely ill patients requiring hospitalization” and “concerns with diminished local hospital bed capacity.”

Government officials in at least 18 states, representing both sides of the U.S. political divide, have issued sweeping new public health mandates this month. These range from stricter limits on social gatherings and non-essential businesses to new requirements for wearing masks in public places.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday called the wave of new restrictions an overreach by state and local officials.

“The American people know how to protect their health,” she told Fox News in an interview. “We don’t lose our freedom in this country. We make responsible health decisions as individuals.”

On Tuesday, the pandemic claimed 1,596 lives in the United States, more than on any single day since July 27, contributing to a total of 249,155 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

“I’m the most concerned I’ve been since this pandemic started,” Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told CNN on Wednesday.

Forty-one U.S. states have reported daily record increases in COVID-19 cases in November, 20 have registered new all-time highs in coronavirus-related deaths from day to day, and 26 have reported new peaks in hospitalizations, according to a Reuters tally of public health data.

In Washington, pressure for a fresh COVID-19 relief bill mounted in the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. Senate Democrats also unveiled new legislation to ramp up the national supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and other frontline workers.