Boston public schools shift to remote learning; COVID-19 surge ramps up in Midwest

(Reuters) - With the number of new COVID-19 cases still surging in the U.S. Midwest, Boston’s public school students will shift to remote learning beginning Thursday due to a rising infection rate in the city, which was ravaged by the pandemic during the spring.

FILE PHOTO: Kindergarten teacher Princess Bryant prepares her classroom, from where she will begin the new school year teaching classes virtually because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at the Tynan Elementary School in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston, which serves more than 55,000 pre-K through grade 12 students, allowed some pupils with the highest needs back to the classroom on Oct. 1 after starting remote learning on Sept. 21.

But city officials decided to go back to fully remote education after the number of confirmed positive cases across Boston increased for two weeks.

“We have said all along that we will only provide in-person learning for students if the data and public health guidance supports it, and this new data shows that we are trending in the wrong direction,” Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said in a statement.

Nationally, cases have been trending higher for five weeks, rising to 60,000 on average over the past seven days from a recent low of 35,000 a day in mid-September.

The outbreak is most severe in the Midwest, where daily case counts hit a record on Monday with over 27,000 new infections reported.

Hospitalizations also climbed to a record high of 10,830 for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, raising fears that medical centers could become overwhelmed like in the early months of the pandemic in the U.S. Northeast.

Illinois, where Governor J.B. Pritzker imposed fresh restrictions in some counties this week, reported more than 26,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days. That is more new infections than any other state except Texas, according to a Reuters analysis.

‘HEARTBROKEN’

In Boston, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said in a statement that she was “heartbroken” that the worsening situation forced the city to close schools so soon after they reopened.

“Our families are desperate for these services for their children, many of whom are non-verbal and unable to use technology in the home,” she said.

Massachusetts is averaging more than 700 new cases a day over the last seven days, up 13% from a week ago and the highest seven-day average of new cases in the state since late May, according to a Reuters analysis.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 517 on Tuesday, the highest since late July. However, only 1% of tests were coming back positive, one of the lowest levels in the country. The disparity suggests that the states is catching new outbreaks quickly, keeping the number of infections under control.

School districts across the United States have been grappling with reopening plans during the coronavirus pandemic.

In New York City, home to the nation’s largest public school system, officials ordered some schools to revert to remote learning earlier this month after infections spiked in a few areas.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo eased restrictions imposed in some of the cluster zones in the city’s Queens borough, saying the outbreak there had eased. The move allowed schools in those areas to reopen but with rigorous weekly testing.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that testing in New York City schools outside of those areas had revealed only a small number of positive cases.

After testing 16,348 students and staff in the week ended Friday, only 28 results, or 0.17%, were positive, de Blasio said, calling the results “remarkable.”

In Los Angeles, the second-largest school district in the country, schools remain closed for in-person education for most students.

Chicago Public Schools, attended by 361,000 students, plans to reopen schools to pre-K and students in some specialized programs later in the second quarter, which ends Feb. 4. School officials have not announced plans for other students.