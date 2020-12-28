Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. screens 1.28 million people at U.S. airports

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A passenger arrives on a flight from London amid new restrictions to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at JFK International Airport in New York City, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.28 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

The number of U.S. air travelers is still about 50% lower than the same date last year, but Sunday was the sixth day in the last 10 that volume surpassed 1 million. The rise comes despite public health officials urging Americans to avoid holiday travel this year.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Hugh Lawson

