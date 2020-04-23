Healthcare
April 23, 2020 / 9:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Uzbekistan increases emergency borrowing plan to $1.6 bln

1 Min Read

TASHKENT, April 23 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan plans to borrow $375 million from the International Monetary Fund, $500 million from the Asian Development Bank, and $750 million from the World Bank, Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov said on Thursday.

The Central Asian nation initially planned to raise 10 trillion sums (about $1 billion) to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus and soften the impact from a global recession. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)

