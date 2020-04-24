Uzbekistan says could receive up to $3 bln from financial institutions

TASHKENT, April 24 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has secured preliminary agreements for more than $3 billion in long-term soft loans and grants from international financial institutions, according to a presidential decree published on Friday.

The decree outlines priority projects to which the government will direct the borrowed funds, which include measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus as well as moves aimed at supporting the economy. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)