Uzbekistan to ease coronavirus restrictions in two provinces

TASHKENT, April 24 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan plans to gradually ease restrictions on movement in two large provinces that were introduced to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s office said on Friday.

The Central Asian nation has locked down all its provinces and introduced strict social distancing and isolation rules such as barring the use of personal vehicles.

With a population of 34 million, it has confirmed 1,778 coronavirus cases and reported 8 deaths, while 617 people have recovered from the disease. After peaking at triple digits in mid-April, the daily number of new cases has been falling.

In the first move towards easing restrictions, Mirziyoyev on Friday ordered the governments of Ferghana and Qashqadaryo, together home to more than 6 million people, to identify districts and economic sectors where the resumption of activity would pose the least risk.

The two provinces’ economies have been hit particularly hard, he said, leading to a spike in unemployment. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans)