Georgia says AstraZeneca vaccinations to continue only in fully-fledged medical centres: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Georgia’s health ministry said on Friday that coronavirus vaccinations with the AstraZeneca shot would continue only in fully-fledged medical centres following the death of a nurse, the TASS news agency reported.
A 27-year-old Georgian nurse who suffered an anaphylactic shock after having the AstraZeneca vaccine died on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported earlier.
Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.