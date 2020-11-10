Health secretary says U.S. will ensure equitable distribution of coronavirus treatment

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Tuesday the U.S. government would ensure equitable distribution of Eli Lilly’s antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients, starting first with hospitals and areas where there are many cases.

“We’ll ensure equitable distribution, and we’ll work tightly with our governors,” Azar said, using the same process the government used with remdesivir, a drug used to treat people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Azar said health officials and Lily were exploring other ways to give the treatment outside hospitals, including outpatient infusion centers. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)