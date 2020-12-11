U.S. to approve of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in coming days -Azar

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar testifies to the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. Michael A. McCoy/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. approval of Pfizer Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine should come within days, with the first Americans getting immunized as early as Monday or Tuesday, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Friday.

Azar, speaking on ABC News’s “Good Morning America” program, added that the FDA had informed the drugmaker it planned to move forward toward authorization. The federal government would also work with the company to get the vaccine shipped out, he added.