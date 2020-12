FILE PHOTO; A view shows vials during the production of Gam-COVID-Vac, also known as Sputnik-V, vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a facility of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus should begin production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the first quarter of next year, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

Speaking in a televised government meeting, the head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev, also said that Sputnik V was effective against a new strain of the coronavirus found in Europe.