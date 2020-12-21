Belarus registers Sputnik V vaccine, in first outside Russia - RDIF

FILE PHOTO: A specialist works during the production of Gam-COVID-Vac, also known as Sputnik-V, vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a facility of BIOCAD biotechnology company in Saint Petersburg, Russia December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Belarusian health ministry has registered Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, becoming the first country outside Russia to do so, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

Belarus, a close ally of Russia, began conducting clinical trials using the vaccine on volunteers on Oct. 1 and also reviewed data received during Russia’s Phase III clinical trials, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.