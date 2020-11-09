Biden welcomes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news, says safety measures still needed

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden leaves after a church service in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. president-elect Joe Biden greeted Pfizer Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine as excellent news on Monday, but warned that widespread vaccination remains months away and Americans need to continue wearing masks and maintain social distancing.

“Today’s news is great news, but it doesn’t change that fact,” Biden said in a statement. “Today’s announcement promises the chance to change that next year, but the tasks before us now remain the same.”