BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - German COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech, partner of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer , said on Monday it aims to produce two billion doses of its vaccine this year.

“We now believe that we can potentially deliver approximately 2 billion doses in total by the end of 2021, which incorporates the updated 6-dose label,” BioNTech said in a presentation. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal Editing by Riham Alkousaa)