CDC advisory panel to delay vote on initial COVID-19 vaccine roll-out: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration taken taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - A federal advisory committee will put off vote on recommending who should get initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, until members learn more about the vaccines that could become available first, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar the matter.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of external medical experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was expected to vote on Tuesday on a plan to prioritize initial doses of any vaccine that proves safe and effective in clinical trials. bit.ly/2FUqi5s

The committee may wait until government officials authorize a specific vaccine or vaccines for use before voting on how to give priority to initial doses, according to the report here&page=1&pos=2.

There is no approved vaccine for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and companies such as Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc have vaccine candidates in late-stage clinical testing.

CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.