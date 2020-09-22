CDC advisory panel to delay vote on initial COVID-19 vaccine roll-out: WSJ

(Reuters) - A federal advisory committee will put off vote on recommending who should get initial limited doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine, until members learn more about the vaccines that could become available first, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar the matter.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of external medical experts that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was expected to vote on Tuesday on a plan to prioritize initial doses of any vaccine that proves safe and effective in clinical trials. bit.ly/2FUqi5s
The committee may wait until government officials authorize a specific vaccine or vaccines for use before voting on how to give priority to initial doses, according to the report here&page=1&pos=2.
There is no approved vaccine for the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and companies such as Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc have vaccine candidates in late-stage clinical testing.
CDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.