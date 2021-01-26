China CDC says inactivated COVID-19 vaccines can be upgraded for variants in two months

BEIJING, 26. jan (Reuters) - An expert with Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said if china’s COVID-19 inactivated vaccines need upgrading for mutated virus variants, the upgrade could be completed in about two months, Global Times reported on Teusday in Chinese social media platform Weibo.
The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.
Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens
