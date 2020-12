FILE PHOTO: A vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from German biotechnology company CureVac is ready to use at the start of a clinical test series in the tropical institute of the university clinic in Tuebingen, Germany, June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s CureVac announced on Monday that it has enrolled the first participant in the Phase 2b/3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The trial will assess the safety and efficacy in adults and is expected to include more than 35,000 participants in Europe and Latin America, it added in a statement bit.ly/37dwzo4.