Cyber attacks seen on coronavirus vaccine infrastructure-U.S. Senator Peters

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cyber attacks have been waged against COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure, including a cold-chain storage company, U.S. Senator Gary Peters said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

“IBM recently released a very disturbing report detailing cyber attacks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution infrastructure,” Peters said, adding, “Just last month a cold-chain storage company also reported that they were the target of a cyber attack.”

Reporting by Richard Cowan

